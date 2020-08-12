Met Office Warns of Thunderstorms

Published: 11th August 2020 17:45

A Yellow Met Office weather warning has been issued for Tuesday to Thursday this week, covering much of the country, including the Cheshire and Merseyside areas.

Photo: Met Office website.

Some places are likely to see severe thunderstorms, but with significant uncertainty in location and timing.

According to the Met Office website:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

You can follow further updates on the MetOffice Twitter account here.

