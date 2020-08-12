  • Bookmark this page

Met Office Warns of Thunderstorms

Published: 11th August 2020 17:45

A Yellow Met Office weather warning has been issued for Tuesday to Thursday this week, covering much of the country, including the Cheshire and Merseyside areas.

Met Office weather warningPhoto: Met Office website.

Some places are likely to see severe thunderstorms, but with significant uncertainty in location and timing.

According to the Met Office website:

  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
  • There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

 

You can follow further updates on the MetOffice Twitter account here.

 

Comments

