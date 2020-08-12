  • Bookmark this page

Council Says Support Your Local Businesses and Stay Safe

Published: 12th August 2020 13:45

A number of measures have been introduced recently in Neston town centre to promote safe distancing and other Covid-related guidelines, whilst also encouraging people to support their local businesses.

Barriers outside Elephant Bank on The Cross, NestonMore robust barriers have now been installed at the Cross, in reaction to feedback from residents.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "This week is ‘Shop local Week' and it's good to see a slow return as shops reopen. Neston Market is back in action and we have signs in place to help remind people about social distancing.

Signage in Neston Town Centre to encourage social distancingSignage in Neston Town Centre to encourage social distancing

"Measures are already in place at several locations in Neston town centre to help local business in reopening their doors. Additionally, in Neston, like all other town centre areas in the borough, to help restaurants and cafés with social distancing, we have been encouraging businesses to apply for Al Fresco licences that are free of charge during the summer.

"Applications are only considered where it is deemed safe to be implemented. Where the pavement is too narrow to accommodate Al Fresco, we have widened the area with temporary bollards to give more space for diners and pedestrians.

"These are temporary measures, aimed at bringing life and vibrancy back to our towns and are particularly helpful during August as the Government's ‘Eat Out to Help Out' promotion continues offering 50 per cent discounts."

Some concerns were raised over the safety of temporary bollards in place at The Cross. The Council reacted swiftly to these concerns by replacing them with larger, more robust barriers, which were put in place on Wednesday morning.

In addition to Elephant Bank making use of the pavement for Al Fresco dining, both The Blue Bicycle and Paisley Grey have taken this opportunity to install outside seating in previously unused space to the rear of their premises.

Signage in Neston Town Centre to encourage social distancing

 

