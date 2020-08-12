  • Bookmark this page

Ness Gardens Now Open and Looking Forward to Your Visit

Author: Zoe Chapman, Ness Gardens Published: 12th August 2020 15:40

On August 10th, Ness Botanic Gardens reopened to the public. Visitors are once again welcome and there is no need to pre-book, just come along.

Ness Gardens

Ensuring the health and safety of our members, visitors, staff, students and volunteers remains our priority and, as a result, we have put a number of safety measures in place including a one way system in the visitor centre, hand sanitiser stations across site and reduced capacity both in the visitor centre and in the gardens.

We also ask that, if you can, you wear a face covering when in the visitor centre.

Our café, gift shop, plant sales and toilets are all now open. We can't wait to see you!

Ness Botanic Gardens
Neston Road
Ness
CH64 4AY

