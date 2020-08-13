Neston High A Level Students Receive Results - At a Distance

Published: 13th August 2020 17:50

Students and staff at Neston High School have been celebrating the outcomes of an exceptional year group that have once again achieved excellent results.

Although caught in the maelstrom of the national crisis and complexities of this year's grading system, the school says the students have shown great resilience in these challenging times, with the vast majority of the cohort being successful in securing a place at their first choice university or selected pathway.

Mrs Lacey, Head of Sixth Form said: "We are extremely proud of our exceptional students, and we would like to wish all of our young people every success on the next stage of their learning journey, well done to all."

Headteacher Mr Simpson said: "This year group was always recognised as an outstanding group of students and they should be proud of their positive attitudes that has allowed them to gain many outstanding results.

"Alongside academic achievements they have also developed outstanding social, emotional and life skills, that are so vital for reaching their future aspirations.

"I would like to acknowledge the support from our families and the dedication of my colleagues, who have allowed our young people to reach their dreams and aspirations. I and my colleagues hope that they stay in touch and remember that as a school we will always be here to support them as they move onto new and exciting futures."

Students were unable to attend the school to pick up their results, receiving them instead by email first thing this morning. However, each student received a follow up phone call from staff.

