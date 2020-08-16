Saluting VJ Day in Neston - Billy Weir Stands Proud
|Published: 16th August 2020 12:56
Veteran soldier Billy Weir once again stood up for Queen and Country to honour the 75th anniversary of VJ day.
At his home in Neston, the flags were out and Billy stood proud with his medals, to remember the significant date and his fallen comrades.
Comments
