Advice for Commuters as COVID 19 Cases Fall Again

Published: 17th August 2020 08:40

From August 3rd to 8th there were 18 confirmed cases of of COVID 19 infections in west Cheshire, compared to 23 the previous week.

Data for the borough is being regularly updated and can be viewed here.

The virus is more likely to spread in enclosed places and, as people return to the workplace, shops and other public indoor spaces, they should continue to follow the social distancing guidance, maintain stringent hand washing, cover their faces and get tested if they feel ill.

As part of the effort to contain the virus, more and more venues are taking people's contact details to assist the NHS Test and Trace Service if necessary.

The Council leader is also reminding commuters from different households who share transport to be more COVID conscious.

Councillor Louise Gittins said: "The number of cases remains steady in our borough, but the virus has not gone away. With cases increasing in some areas of the North West and while we await the development of a vaccine, we must continue to be conscious of our actions during our daily life to stop the virus spreading.

"We want our local economy to return to some sense of normal but not at the expense of people's health so, to strike a balance, it is important that everyone is cautious and one of the places where the virus can spread is in a vehicle shared by two or more people.

"We advise people against sharing a vehicle with those outside their household or support bubble.

"The Council's ‘Walk. Ride. Thrive' campaign encourages residents to choose active travel whenever possible: cycling and walking rather than using vehicles. This is just one of many actions we can take to play our part to save lives and save livelihoods."

If you must share a car with people from another house:

share the transport with the same people each time;

keep to small groups of people at any one time;

open windows for ventilation;

travel side by side or behind other people, rather than facing them;

face away from each other;

consider seating arrangements to increase distance between people in the vehicle;

clean your car, especially areas people touch such as door handles, between journeys;

ask the driver and passengers to wear a face covering.

Protect yourself and your family and friends by getting a coronavirus test if you feel ill or have symptoms (a high temperature, new, continuous cough, loss or change to your sense of smell or taste). To get tested, please call 119 or visit nhs.uk/coronavirus. Protect your community by then self-isolating for 10 days if you have symptoms or 14 days if alerted to do so by a contact tracer.

