Have Your Say on Health Services During Pandemic

Published: 18th August 2020 09:42

In it's third virtual meeting, Cheshire West and Chester Council's Pandemic Response and Recovery Scrutiny Committee will be reviewing how partner agencies responsible for primary health care and NHS community services responded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents' views are being sought to help the panel with its review and people are also invited to make suggestions as to how services might be delivered in future.

The online meeting will take place on Monday 24 August, chaired by Cllr Martin Barker, CWAC member for Parkgate.

Cllr Martin Barker, Chairman of the Pandemic Response and Recovery Scrutiny Committee. Photo by Bernard Rose

The committee will hear from the Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group, local primary health care services and the local NHS community services on how they have responded to the pandemic and their plans for recovery. Members are keen to hear views and experiences from residents as part of this.

Cllr Barker said: "The scrutiny committee can scrutinise anything which affects the quality of lives of west Cheshire residents and we welcome the input from members of the public.

"There is an allocation of 15 minutes for public speaking on the agenda for members of the public to address the meeting.

"We want to hear about your experiences, concerns or examples of where things have worked well.

"The scrutiny members are also keen to recognise the outstanding work of primary health care services and NHS community services in responding to Coronavirus."

Scrutiny members will be commenting on general health issues, improvements, wellbeing and how any inequalities are being addressed during the pandemic, exploring how the partner agencies have been working together and with local communities, identifying ways in which primary health care and NHS community services might adapt after the pandemic and offering suggestions to help prioritise services and areas.

The meeting starts online at 6pm on 24 August and can be viewed live. A recording will also be available following the meeting.

Members of the public wishing to address the committee should register their intention with the Director of Governance no less than two clear working days in advance of the meeting, by emailing: scrutiny@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

For more information about the Pandemic Response and Recovery Scrutiny Committee and how to get involved or watch the meeting visit: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/scrutiny.

