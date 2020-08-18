  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Have Your Say on Health Services During Pandemic

Published: 18th August 2020 09:42

In it's third virtual meeting, Cheshire West and Chester Council's Pandemic Response and Recovery Scrutiny Committee will be reviewing how partner agencies responsible for primary health care and NHS community services responded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents' views are being sought to help the panel with its review and people are also invited to make suggestions as to how services might be delivered in future.

The online meeting will take place on Monday 24 August, chaired by Cllr Martin Barker, CWAC member for Parkgate.

Cllr Martin BarkerCllr Martin Barker, Chairman of the Pandemic Response and Recovery Scrutiny Committee.  Photo by Bernard Rose

The committee will hear from the Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group, local primary health care services and the local NHS community services on how they have responded to the pandemic and their plans for recovery. Members are keen to hear views and experiences from residents as part of this.

Cllr Barker said: "The scrutiny committee can scrutinise anything which affects the quality of lives of west Cheshire residents and we welcome the input from members of the public.

"There is an allocation of 15 minutes for public speaking on the agenda for members of the public to address the meeting.

"We want to hear about your experiences, concerns or examples of where things have worked well.

"The scrutiny members are also keen to recognise the outstanding work of primary health care services and NHS community services in responding to Coronavirus."

Scrutiny members will be commenting on general health issues, improvements, wellbeing and how any inequalities are being addressed during the pandemic, exploring how the partner agencies have been working together and with local communities, identifying ways in which primary health care and NHS community services might adapt after the pandemic and offering suggestions to help prioritise services and areas.

The meeting starts online at 6pm on 24 August and can be viewed live. A recording will also be available following the meeting.

Members of the public wishing to address the committee should register their intention with the Director of Governance no less than two clear working days in advance of the meeting, by emailing: scrutiny@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

For more information about the Pandemic Response and Recovery Scrutiny Committee and how to get involved or watch the meeting visit: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/scrutiny.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies