Family Swim is Back at Neston Recreation Centre

Published: 18th August 2020 10:04

A new timetable has been issued for the swimming pool at Neston Recreation Centre, showing the welcome return of Family Swim sessions.

Since the lifting of lockdown began, Brio Leisure have been gradually reintroducing its services. Up until now, however, swimming has been restricted to single lane use. With the new timetable comes greater freedom, as families can now swim together 7 afternoons a week, in bookable slots.

These 45-minute family sessions work by booking a specific section of the swimming pool, which you and your group will then remain in. With up to 6 people allowed per group, this is plenty of space to have some fun. You can also take advantage of Brio's current offer and enjoy 20% off the booking price, meaning it's just £11.00 to get the whole family in the pool.

As it's a group activity to book your own exclusive area of the pool, it's the same price whether there are six swimmers, or just one. This also means that members would need to pay for this type of booking as well but both members and non-members are able to book and enjoy this session together.

The 6 people in your group must be in the same household or bubble, in line with government guidelines. Spectators are not currently permitted, so everyone in the group must get in the pool.

You'll need to arrive "beach ready" to change on poolside. After your swim, you will have access to the changing rooms and to the showers to rinse.

It is essential that you book in advance. It is also recommended that you check the Brio Leisure website for any updates before you visit.

