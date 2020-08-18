Take an Evening Stroll at Burton Mere Wetlands

Published: 18th August 2020 10:12

The RSPB has announced that, from this week, the gates at Burton Mere Wetlands near Neston will be remaining open later.

Since lockdown was lifted, the popular destination for nature lovers has been closing at 5pm.However, thanks to the efforts of the reserve's volunteers, that has now been extended to 8pm.

Trails, the car park and toilets are all open, but the Visitor Centre and hides remain closed for now.

The evening hours will remain at least for the rest of August. Further updates can be found on the RSPB Twitter account here, or on their website here.

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

Puddington Lane

Burton

Neston

CH64 5SF

