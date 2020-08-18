  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Take an Evening Stroll at Burton Mere Wetlands

Published: 18th August 2020 10:12

The RSPB has announced that, from this week, the gates at Burton Mere Wetlands near Neston will be remaining open later.

Burton Mere - open in the evenings through August

Since lockdown was lifted, the popular destination for nature lovers has been closing at 5pm.However, thanks to the efforts of the reserve's volunteers, that has now been extended to 8pm.

Trails, the car park and toilets are all open, but the Visitor Centre and hides remain closed for now.

The evening hours will remain at least for the rest of August. Further updates can be found on the RSPB Twitter account here, or on their website here.

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands
Puddington Lane
Burton
Neston
CH64 5SF

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies