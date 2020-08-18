Spice Up Your Life With Brunch at Neston's Elephant Bank

Published: 18th August 2020 10:32

Shakshuka anyone? If you haven't tried it yet, you should.

Guaranteed to get your day going with a bang, this traditional and healthy Mediterranean breakfast dish, now available on the Elephant Bank Brunch Menu, contains perfectly poached eggs in a sauce of tomatoes, red pepper, coriander and a drizzle of harissa for spice.

If traditional is more your style, there's a hearty Full English on the Brunch menu, alongside Eggs Benedict (and Florentine and Royale..), Croque Monsieur or Madame, Vegan breakfast, pancake stacks and Huevos Rancheros. There's even a glorious 'hangover burger' option if you've been a little injudicious the night before. Needless to say, all this can be washed down with your favourite hot and cold drinks.

Booking is recommended, to guarantee your table. However, walk-ups are possible, you just might have to wait a bit.

Elephant Bank is participating in the Eat Out to Help Out promotion in August, so that's an amazing £10 per person (max) off your food and non-alcoholic drinks tab.

Current Opening Hours are:

Monday: 15:30 - 22:30

Tuesday: 09:00 - 22:30

Wednesday: 09:00 - 22:30

Thursday: 09:00 - 22:30

Friday: 09:00 - 23:30

Saturday: 09:00 - 23:30

Sunday: Closed

Coffee and other beverages served from 9am. Brunch 10am to 2pm and Small Plates, Burgers and Pizza Menu from 5pm.

Elephant Bank

15 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 306 9984

BOOK ONLINE

