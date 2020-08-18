  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Post-Covid Neston Working Together - Sign Up Now

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 18th August 2020 15:08

Neston Town Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council and community partners are coming together to find ways to support local businesses as they recover from lockdown and other issues caused by the pandemic.

Neston Working Together

Ideas are being put forward and discussed, ranging from pop-up promotion events to prize draws (so far), to encourage people to support local businesses across all sectors. Another critical factor is to help businesses work together towards a brighter future.

This is not just for high street retailers and the hospitality sector, it applies to all businesses throughout the area. Whether you're a builder, a hair and beauty specialist, a work-from-home marketeer or run a car showroom, you are all very welcome to join this forum, Neston Working Together.

In order to make sure that the projects that move on to the next stage are suitable for the needs of local businesses, your help is urgently needed.

Sign Up

If you are in business in the CH64 area and would like to be on the mailing list to receive information, put forward your ideas and participate in forward planning, please drop an email to council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk as soon as possible. Please state 'I am happy for Neston Town Council to include me on a mailing list in connection with post-Covid business recovery plans and promotions'.

You will not be bombarded with numerous emails, you will receive only what is necessary to convey and discuss current and future plans. You will also be sent occasional (optional) invitations to take part in online meetings where ideas can be 'fleshed out'.

This is all about support for YOUR business, so your ideas and input are CRUCIAL.

Residents - How You Can Help

Please show your support for ALL local businesses as they work hard to recover from recent events.  Whether you're undertaking home improvements, booking a hair and beauty appointment, buying a gift or looking for fresh fruit and veg, please THINK LOCAL FIRST.

It's easy for all of us to sit at home and click online, but every purchase made that way, that could have been made in one of our shops and other businesses, is money leaving the area.  

If you have any ideas that you think may help the business forum, please feel free to share them - either in the comments section below, or by email.

Let's get Neston working again - together.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies