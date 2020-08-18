Post-Covid Neston Working Together - Sign Up Now

18th August 2020

Neston Town Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council and community partners are coming together to find ways to support local businesses as they recover from lockdown and other issues caused by the pandemic.

Ideas are being put forward and discussed, ranging from pop-up promotion events to prize draws (so far), to encourage people to support local businesses across all sectors. Another critical factor is to help businesses work together towards a brighter future.

This is not just for high street retailers and the hospitality sector, it applies to all businesses throughout the area. Whether you're a builder, a hair and beauty specialist, a work-from-home marketeer or run a car showroom, you are all very welcome to join this forum, Neston Working Together.

In order to make sure that the projects that move on to the next stage are suitable for the needs of local businesses, your help is urgently needed.

Sign Up



If you are in business in the CH64 area and would like to be on the mailing list to receive information, put forward your ideas and participate in forward planning, please drop an email to council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk as soon as possible. Please state 'I am happy for Neston Town Council to include me on a mailing list in connection with post-Covid business recovery plans and promotions'.

You will not be bombarded with numerous emails, you will receive only what is necessary to convey and discuss current and future plans. You will also be sent occasional (optional) invitations to take part in online meetings where ideas can be 'fleshed out'.

This is all about support for YOUR business, so your ideas and input are CRUCIAL.

Residents - How You Can Help



Please show your support for ALL local businesses as they work hard to recover from recent events. Whether you're undertaking home improvements, booking a hair and beauty appointment, buying a gift or looking for fresh fruit and veg, please THINK LOCAL FIRST.

It's easy for all of us to sit at home and click online, but every purchase made that way, that could have been made in one of our shops and other businesses, is money leaving the area.

If you have any ideas that you think may help the business forum, please feel free to share them - either in the comments section below, or by email.

Let's get Neston working again - together.



