Masks - Wear Them Well and Dispose Safely

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 19th August 2020 11:27

Since the wearing of face coverings by most of us became compulsory in various settings such as shops and leisure facilities, it has been noted that a number of people seem confused about how to use masks effectively.

Facemasks should cover both the nose and mouth of the wearer.

The purpose of the masks is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by tiny droplets carried in exhalations from the nose and mouth of someone who is infected. For that reason, covering only your nose, or just your mouth is unlikely to be effective.

When you see someone you haven't seen for a while, the temptation is great to have a good old chinwag. However, pulling your mask down to your chin in order to do that is not a good idea.

You can find a whole swathe of official advice on mask wearing (how, when, why and where) on the Government website here.

Disposal of masks



Meanwhile, Cheshire West and Chester Council have issued an appeal to residents to stop putting disposable masks in their recycling boxes.

The advice is that you should bag up any masks and put them in your general rubbish bin. Placing them in recyling boxes, unbagged, puts the Council's waste collection crews at potential risk.

All personal protective equipment (PPE) such as disposable gloves and face masks are not recyclable and should be disposed of securely in a general waste bin. Disposable masks and gloves can be put in litter bins when people are out and about, but if no bin is available they need to be taken home, put into a bag and then securely fastened before going into the black bin.

It is important to remember that if you are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, any medical waste or masks and gloves should be bagged separately and left for three days before going into your black bin.

There is more advice available on the Government website here.

Councillor Karen Shore, the Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport said: "Our crews have the correct protective gear for their duties but putting used face masks in recycling boxes puts our hard-working frontline employees at risk, as well as potentially other residents.

"The wearing of face masks and coverings will help to stop the spread of COVID-19 but they also need to be disposed of properly. Masks and gloves dropped as litter pose a health risk to StreetCare teams who have been working hard throughout lockdown to keep our borough clean and safe.

"Washable cloth face coverings are more environmentally friendly than disposable ones, which cannot be recycled and end up in landfill. There is lots of information on-line on how to make your own face covering - including the Gov website."

