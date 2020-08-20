  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Main Post Office to Re-open Part Time

Published: 20th August 2020 15:40

Neston's main post office, in the High Street, will re-open with part time hours in September.

Neston Post Office Neston Post Office. Photo by Rob Clive

From 7 September, it will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am to 5.30pm.  

The prolonged closure of the Neston branch since lockdown has caused considerable inconvenience for a number of local residents and businesses, who will now be pleased to see it re-open, particularly due to the lack of major bank branches in the town.

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, and Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and member for Little Neston, have been amongst those lobbying for the re-opening, recognising how crucial it is to the town.  

Brian Young, owner of the franchise for Neston and Little Neston Post Offices explained to AboutMyArea in July that the continued closure was due to issues around the viability of the business.  Read more here.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies