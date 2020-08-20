Neston Main Post Office to Re-open Part Time

Published: 20th August 2020 15:40

Neston's main post office, in the High Street, will re-open with part time hours in September.

Neston Post Office. Photo by Rob Clive

From 7 September, it will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am to 5.30pm.

The prolonged closure of the Neston branch since lockdown has caused considerable inconvenience for a number of local residents and businesses, who will now be pleased to see it re-open, particularly due to the lack of major bank branches in the town.

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, and Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and member for Little Neston, have been amongst those lobbying for the re-opening, recognising how crucial it is to the town.

Brian Young, owner of the franchise for Neston and Little Neston Post Offices explained to AboutMyArea in July that the continued closure was due to issues around the viability of the business. Read more here.

