Neston GCSE Students Encouraged to 'Explore, Dream and Discover'

Published: 20th August 2020 16:54

Keith Simpson, Head Teacher at Neston High School, wrote to GCSE students today as they received their much anticipated results.

In an open letter to the 'Class of 2020' he wrote:

"We always knew that you had high aspirations and outstanding potential. Well WOW today it's been proven, as you have truly achieved excellent outcomes both individually and as a year group. Through the chaos, your dignity, positive attitude and strength of character has given you the determination to be the best you can be as individuals; and delivering the best ever historical overall outcomes for the school. This expectation has shone through, over many years and you all deserve the results you have gained today. These results are a real reflection of your abilities and talents, be proud and let no one underestimate them.

"Now that your pathways are open to you, go 'Explore, Dream and Discover' all the opportunities that await you. We are delighted, that as expected, we are to welcome so many of you back into our 6th form. Colleagues are already excited about your potential and the holistic vibrancy that you will bring. To those who are staying, we look forward to seeing you very soon, for those whose happiness is on a different road do not forget that the Neston High School community will always be your roots, and we will continue to support as we can. For now, may I ask that you thank family and friends who have supported and guided you so well, and I will thank my colleagues who have worked so diligently with you and parents, to bring you to today's outcomes. Enjoy the celebrations!!

"The school community recognises the high calibre of each of our students and you will hold a very special place in hearts. We were delighted to be able to wish so many of you well on campus today.

"Thank you and well-done Class of 2020."

Students were invited to collect their results from the school in person, if they wished. A spokesperson said: "We wanted give everyone the opportunity to have an individual guidance meeting with subject leaders and the sixth form team. It was also a good opportunity for them to step back into the building before they return in September for Sixth Form."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.