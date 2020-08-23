  • Bookmark this page

Neston GCSE Students Praised for Their Achievements and Resilience

Published: 23rd August 2020 11:12

On Thursday, Year 11 students - Neston High School's Class of 2020 - collected their exam results and celebrated their achievements with friends and teachers.

Neston High School - Class of 2020

Despite disappointment that this exceptional group of students did not get the chance to sit their exams, their awarded results are the outcome of all their hard work over the past years and are a true reflection of their abilities and talents.

Mr Simpson, Headteacher, said: "We always recognised that this group of students had exceptional potential and high aspirations. On Thursday they received outstanding GCSE results both individually and collectively as a year group.

"Through the chaos, they have shown dignity, resilience, a positive attitude and a strength of character.

"We are all very proud of this group of young people and their achievements and look forward to welcoming many back into the Sixth Form in September.

"Well done Year 11."

