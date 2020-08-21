  • Bookmark this page

Cheshire Green Doctors Can Cure Your Fuel Problems

Published: 21st August 2020 10:41

Cheshire Green Doctor is a completely FREE programme aimed at supporting households out of fuel poverty and helping them to save money by switching suppliers.

Cheshire Green Doctor

There are various ways in which the programme can support local households:

  • Provide emergency support if your boiler is broken;
  • Support you with energy suppliers or United Utilities to deal with billing, debt or access to emergency top-ups;
  • Ensure that vulnerable households are included on the Priority Services Register;
  • Registration for Warm Home Discount, if applicable;
  • Provide advice on heating controls to save you money;
  • Give you advice about damp, condensation and mould;
  • Provide tips on energy reduction within the home;
  • Provide access to grants for first time central heating, replacement boilers and property insulation;
  • Provide access to wider support, if needed.

In normal times, the Green Doctor Service carries out home visits, taking along FREE LED light bulbs, radiator reflector panels to help keep heat in the property and various items of draught ​proofing to help seal doors and windows. Under the current circumstances, they are unable to make a visit for now, but can still support householders over the phone. They can provide telephone conferencing facilities so that  contact can be made with energy companies, include the householder in the conversation, yet speaking on their behalf. Many people find communicating with energy suppliers difficult and sometimes intimidating; so the Green Doctors can be there to support and deal with your concerns.

Cheshire Green Doctor

The funding for Cheshire Green Doctor is for private homes and privately rented accommodation only. However, in these times of concern, they are trying to support any household with a need.

Having recently been successful with a bid to receive Top-up Vouchers for households who pay their energy in advance by way of prepay meters. As part of the Green Doctor programme, these FREE vouchers will be provided to households in danger of losing supply, helping them to obtain prepaid electric or gas in their time of need.

The Cheshire Green Doctor service really does work, it is completely FREE and funded by all the Cheshire Councils. They are here to help families and households who would benefit from this household support.

Get in touch today:

Email: Cheshiregreendoctor@groundwork.org.uk 

Tel: 0808 1683547

 

