Council Advises - Keep Your Distance

Published: 21st August 2020 12:34

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in West Cheshire rose to 22 across the week of 9 to 15 August, up from 18 the previous week.

Positive test results in the borough are updated regularly and can be viewed here.

Positive cases have remained steady since July, compared to other parts of the country where cases have been rising.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is reminding everyone to continue to play their part in ensuring social distancing is observed, especially in settings such as restaurants, pubs and shops.

In other areas of the country, where social distancing is not observed, the number of COVID-19 cases have increased. Following social distancing guidelines is one of the most important things people can do to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

All residents are reminded to:

Socially distance by two metres from people from other households in all shops and supermarkets;

Socially distance by two metres when queuing to enter all premises, such as pubs and restaurants and observe the markings on the ground where they exist;

Remain vigilant and wear face coverings;

Only dine in restaurants where tables, inside and outside, are placed at least one metre apart and contact the council if you are aware of a business which is failing to implement this - they will be offered support to comply with safety guidelines.

Councillor Louise Gittins, leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, is urging all residents to contact regulatoryservices@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk if they visit a business that needs support to become more COVID secure.

Councillor Gittins said: "With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in other areas, we are concerned that they will also increase here if people don't remain vigilant. This could result in the need for a local lockdown to prevent the virus spreading. This would further damage businesses already affected by the pandemic.

"The only way to avoid this risk and to play your part to protect lives and protect livelihoods is to continue to socially distance, wear a face covering and get tested if you are ill.

"It is the case that social distancing must be more strictly observed in some businesses across our borough. For example, some restaurants are not spacing out their tables enough. Our officers want to help these businesses become COVID secure. Making these changes will result in them being a more attractive place for people to visit. Let us know which businesses you feel we can support."

Protect yourself and your family and friends by getting a coronavirus test if you feel ill or have symptoms (a high temperature, new, continuous cough, loss or change to your sense of smell or taste). To get tested, please call 119 or visit nhs.uk/coronavirus. Protect your community by then self-isolating for 10 days if you have symptoms or 14 days if alerted to do so by a contact tracer.

