The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
High Tides May Trigger More Mozzies Say Experts

Published: 21st August 2020 15:33

This week's update for Mozzie Watch on the Neston Life mobile app warns of the potential for a mass hatching of mosquito eggs.

 

Mozzie Watch on Neston Life

 

According to local experts Dr Enevoldson and Professor Clarkson, who provide the updates for Mozzie Watch, in the current week midges and horseflies have been a problem but not mosquitoes. Just one marsh mosquito (Aedes detritus) and one tree-breeding sort (Anopheles plumbeus) were caught in their traps.

However, they add: "Looking forwards, the further rain in the last week has led to partial filling of a few of the breeding pools on the marsh, and the start of hatching, and some pools have tiny new larvae. The tides over the weekend are predicted to be quite high (9.8, 9.9m) and should fill the breeding pools with additional salt water and this would be expected to trigger a mass hatching of mosquito eggs.

"Depending on the weather in the interim, this would be expected to produce high numbers of adults in about three weeks, in mid-September (which is usually the worst month for mosquitoes in the Neston area).

"However, until then we hope the biting nuisance will be low. Watch this space..."

Mozzie Watch on Neston Life is brought to you courtesy of Neston Town Council.  It is updated between March and October each year.  To keep up to date, download Neston Life from your usual app store, free of charge.

 

