Car Vandalism in Little Neston - Did You See Anything?

Published: 22nd August 2020 13:47

A car parked on The Green in Little Neston on Friday evening, 22nd August, had both retractable wing mirrors torn off in an apparent act of pointless vandalism.

Did you see anything, or has your car been damaged lately in a similar way?

If you can help, please report to Cheshire Police on 101 or online here, quoting incident number 20000505016. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

