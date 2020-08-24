Free Webinar Will Explain Apprentice Incentive Payments

Published: 24th August 2020 10:03

Local businesses considering taking on an apprentice can participate in a FREE webinar, run by the government's Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Locally, Wirral Met College prepares students for apprenticeships and works with employers.

The event is aimed at employers, and will cover how the incentive payments work, and how to apply for them. Attendees will also be able to take part in a live Q&A.

It will take place at 11:30am on the 10th of September, it is free to attend but registration is required.

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

For more information about apprenticeships, see the Wirral Met College website here.

