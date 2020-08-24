Book Your Perfect easyJet Holiday Today
|Published: 24th August 2020 11:36
Perfect Getaways in Neston are delighted to announce that you can now book easyJet Holidays through them - which means you get both the fantastic prices and the great Perfect Getaways Service.
- Great prices direct from easyJet;
- Local airport departures including Liverpool John Lennon Airport and Manchester Airport;
- Plenty of availability and free child places;
- 23kg luggage;
- Transfers all included;
- Fully packaged and ABTA/ATOL protected;
- Just £60pp deposit
Get in touch to book your easyJet Holiday today.
Perfect Getaways
20 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB
Tel: 0151 223 0087
Email: nicola@perfectgetaways.co.uk
Advertisement feature
Comments
