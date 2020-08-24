New Eye in the Sky For Cheshire Police

Published: 24th August 2020 15:27

Police in Cheshire have taken delivery of a new piece of kit - their first drone, which is taking to the skies to help keep communities safe.

Cheshire Police have taken delivery of a UAV (drone) to help in the fight against crime.

The Matrice 300RTK drone, which is also known as an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), will equip the frontline with a useful and powerful tool that can support officers in their daily duties. By using the latest technologies in the fight against crime, the drone will enable the force to provide a better service to the public and make sure vulnerable people are safeguarded.

The force has recruited and trained up a team of officers who make up the Drone Support Unit, which includes three officers and a sergeant.

The unit is based at the headquarters in Winsford and will assist with:

Searching for missing and wanted people;

Aerial imagery and reconstruction of road traffic collisions;

Aerial imagery for crime scene investigations;

Protests and disorder;

Identification of cannabis farms

Event management planning.

The newly qualified pilots have all received qualifications the Civil Aviation Authority recognise to enable them to operate a drone on behalf of the Constabulary.

Chief Inspector Gareth Wrigley said: "A few short months ago the unit formed, and the team have been working hard to get to this point, where the drone can officially take to the skies to assist with frontline policing.

"I want to reassure the public that the drone will not be used for general surveillance and will only be used for incidents and operations.

"Having drone capability will make a huge difference in the way we protect vulnerable people and gather critical evidence at scenes. This is a really exciting time for the Constabulary which will increase our tactical options to help make Cheshire even safer."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.