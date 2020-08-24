  • Bookmark this page

Stowaway Kitten on a Mission to Reach Neston

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 24th August 2020 15:46

Meet Yaris - he's the kitten on a mission who stowed away in a Toyota car all the way from Winsford to Neston recently.

Yaris the kittenMeet Yaris, the intrepid kitten who couldn't keep away from Neston! Photo RSPCA

The vehicle's owner, Rosalind O'Brien, thought she could hear occasional meows in the vicinity of her car over the course of a few days and, once, even caught a fleeting glimpse of the male, black and white feline.

Rosalind said: "I heard meowing coming from my car - but every time I went outside to check, the noise just stopped."

Later, on her return from work, she discovered the fluffy kitten, but he quickly scarpered, disappearing through a hole in next door's fence.

The following day, Rosalind carefully checked the car for any sign of the kitten, before setting off to visit her Mum in Neston.  Clearly this kitten was not to be denied his trip to the historic market town, as he apparently survived the 30 mile journey under the car's bonnet, at speeds up to 65mph. He was given away on arrival in Neston by the loud 'meow' heard by both Rosalind and her Mum.  

Enter the RSPCA's inspector Caren Goodman-James, responding to a call for help from Ms O'Brien. Caren said: "It wasn't an easy rescue. It was quite tricky getting the kitten out. I had to lie on the ground getting quite wet and dirty as I moved engine parts around until we could free him."

Ms O'Brien has now given the kitten a home, naming him Yaris in honour of the car that he was apparently so keen on.  We look forward to his future visits to Neston, hopefully in a more suitable carrying case next time!

 
