Parkgate Pre-Schoolers Can Now Check In at the Bug Hotel

Published: 25th August 2020 10:34

There are a few places left for children to attend Parkgate Pre-School from this September, with a fabulous new outdoor play area waiting to welcome them.

An extension to the outside area at the school was acquired with the assistance of local ward Councillor Martin Barker, and investment has been made in the play area which will enhance the children's experience at pre-school, especially as they emerge from lockdown.

Some children were recently given the opportunity to give the equipment a test run, with their clear enjoyment of the excellent new facility captured in the photos in this article, courtesy of Simon Joseph Photography.

Due to the impact of Covid-19, the pre-school has implemented strategies in line with government guidelines, which include limited capacity and measures for social distancing.

There is, however, some limited availability and any enquiries should be directed to 0151 353 8168 or admin@parkgatepreschool.co.uk.

Whilst no parents can currently enter the building, arrangements can be made to meet with prospective parents outside to view pre-school and discuss their needs. Information can also be accessed via the website www.parkgatepreschool.co.uk.

Parkgate Pre School was established in 1994 to provide sessional care for the children of the local community. The pre-school operated out of a classroom within Parkgate Primary school until July 2010. After dedicated fundraising and completion of a purpose built brand new building in January 2011, the pre-school has remained within the Primary School grounds.

Celebration



One of the founder members and fund raisers, Lynne Egerton, has now retired after twenty six years with Pre-School. Due to Covid-19 and the limits this imposes there will be a small celebration for Lynn in September 2020. Should any past families wish to send a message or letter to Lynn, they can be sent to Pre-School by post or email or, by arrangement, dropped off at Pre-School and these can be passed on.

Committee members sought



Parkgate Pre-School is run by a management committee currently made up of seven parents. This committee has to be made up of 60% current parents and welcomes any persons in the local community that would be interested in joining the committee to fulfil the 40% of other members to support the Pre-School. The role is subject to DBS checks and registration with the Charity Commission.

Any enquiries please email and a committee member will get in contact to discuss further.

Parkgate Pre-School

Parkgate County Primary School

Brooklands Road

Parkgate

Neston

CH64 6SW

Phone: 0151 353 8168

Email: admin@parkgatepreschool.co.uk

