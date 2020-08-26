Get the CWAC App to Report Problems

Published: 26th August 2020 07:42

If you need to report fly tipping, a broken streetlamp or a road issue, it's now a lot easier thanks to the launch of the new Cheshire West and Chester Council mobile app.



All it takes is just four simple steps. Pinpoint the location on a map, take a photo of the fault, select a category and provide more information, then Submit. The report is then sent directly to the appropriate service to be categorised and dealt with in line with agreed timescales.

The app also has a built in ‘Report it log', which allows residents to check the status of each of their reports.

Watch a short video on how it works, here.

Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Planning, Councillor Karen Shore said: "It's never been easier to report issues and faults on the highways, streets and green spaces across our borough. We want our residents to let us know when things aren't working or where there are issues that may cause inconvenience or harm to others, by reporting them through the app.

"Together we can make sure that the streets, roads and parks of west Cheshire are kept clean, tidy and safe for all our communities.

"This is also another example of how we can engage electronically with our residents, laying the foundation to becoming a digital-first council."

Links to other Council services on the app also make it simpler to set up a Council Tax direct debit, request collection of a bulky item or report a missed bin collection, and more.

To download the app, search Cheshire West and Chester in either the Apple or android app store.

