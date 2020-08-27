Council Public Health Chief Reassures Over Return to School

Published: 27th August 2020 10:26

Cheshire West and Chester Council has written to schools, parents and carers, to set out the steps being taken to ensure schools in the borough are as safe as possible in time for September re-opening.

In a letter from the Council's Director of Public Health, parents and carers are reassured that the approach taken in schools has been informed by current scientific evidence and sets out the measures that schools will be implementing in the new academic term. These measures are based on comprehensive risk assessments completed by every school.

Ian Ashworth, Director of Public Health, said: "As a result of the evidence and the interventions our schools are introducing, I am extremely supportive of the approach to return staff and pupils to the school environment. It is essential that our children and young people can continue with their learning to enable them to achieve their full potential."

Schools across the borough will be following national guidance and implementing enhanced cleaning regimes, encouraging regular handwashing throughout the school day and teaching pupils in ‘bubbles' to limit their exposure to other children.

The Council says it is important that everyone takes responsibility for reducing the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases. Staff, pupils and parents are asked to follow the guidance below as part of their daily routine.

Wash hands regularly with soap and warm water or hand sanitiser;

Maintain two metre social distancing where possible;

Carry a tissue to catch coughs and sneezes (and then put the tissue in the bin);

Wear a face covering on public transport and when inside public places;

If you display symptoms (high temperature, new and persistent cough, loss or change in sense of taste or smell), stay at home and arrange a free test through www.nhs.uk or by calling 119. Self-isolate until the result comes back. If the result is positive you should continue to self-isolate for at least 10 days;

Keep up to date with all of your vaccinations and take part in the flu vaccination programme;

Walk, cycle or scoot to school if you can.

Councillor Bob Cernik, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: "Since the Government's announcement in July that schools would be re-opening to all pupils from the autumn term the Council has been working closely with partners, including the Department for Education and Public Health England, to ensure that schools feel supported to do this in a safe way.

"We understand that pupils and parents may be feeling anxious as they return next week but I would like to reassure everyone that all practical measures have been put in place to make schools as safe as possible for both pupils and staff. I would like to thank all the schools in the borough for the hard work they've put in to follow the national guidance and adapt their settings to welcome their pupils back safely."

