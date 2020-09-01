  • Bookmark this page

Burton's Village Hall Re-Opens With New Classes

Published: 1st September 2020 08:33

Gladstone Village Hall in Burton, Neston, is re-opening its doors to welcome people with new classes alongside old favourites.

Gladstone Village Hall, Burton

The new weekly timetable includes a range of activities for people of all ages:

Yoga

Chair Yoga on Mondays from 9.30am to 10.30am

Mat Yoga on Tuesdays from 5.40pm to 6.40pm and 7.10pm-8.30pm

For full details call Lorraine on 07513 155168

Popcats

Music and movement sessions for children aged 0-5yrs, Tuesday mornings.

For more information, visit www.popcats.co.uk.

Tai Chi Chuan, Fan, Sword and Stick Classes

From October on Tuesday afternoons. Free demo session on Tuesday 29th September, 10-11.30am.

For more details visit www.trusthealthservice.com

Karate

Willaston Karate Club will be bringing a new children's karate academy to Burton, suitable for ages 7-12 years. Classes will be on Monday and Wednesday evenings.

For more information call 07795 325889

Sound Bath

Relaxation, recovery and healing with Stan's Sound Healing Bath and Meditation.

Thursday evening (temporary slot).

For more information call 07973 838686.

Pilates

Thursdays 6-7pm, a six week course with ChesterPhysioPilates to improve strength, flexibility, balance and digestion.

For more information call 07906 058279

Meditation

Sunday evenings, fortnightly, these 1 hour classes are suitable for all levels of experience and will help you switch off and relax.

Call 07873 351095 for more information.

11+ Tutoring

Sessions covering all essentials for success with the 11+ and catch up sessions in English and Maths for years 5 and 6, working towards SATS.

For more information email cando11pluswirral@outlook.com.

Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TH

 

 

