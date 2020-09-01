Second Round of Income Support Grants for Self-Employed Now Open

Published: 1st September 2020 09:09

You may be eligible for financial assistance from the government with the second and final round of income support for those self-employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The taxable grant is worth 70% of average monthly trading profits, paid out in a single instalment covering 3 months' worth of profits, and capped at £6,570 in total.

Claims for the second round must be submitted by October 19th. For more information on whether or not you may qualify and how to claim, visit the government website here.

