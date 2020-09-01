  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Second Round of Income Support Grants for Self-Employed Now Open

Published: 1st September 2020 09:09

You may be eligible for financial assistance from the government with the second and final round of income support for those self-employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The taxable grant is worth 70% of average monthly trading profits, paid out in a single instalment covering 3 months' worth of profits, and capped at £6,570 in total. 

Claims for the second round must be submitted by October 19th. For more information on whether or not you may qualify and how to claim, visit the government website here.

Work from home

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

John Cartlidge
At 09:43 on 1st September 2020, John Cartlidge commented:
A note of caution for those who have applied or are intending to apply for these grants; double check the small print. Ultimately it is a means tested benefit, although no assessment of means is required to claim. The details state (words to the effect of) a person is only eligible if they would otherwise qualify for means tested Income Support e.g. minimal savings, minimal or no income. This differs from the employed furlough ‘Job Retention Scheme’ wherein an employee, via the employer, regardless of financial standing will receive the salary / wage benefit. One would hope it is unlikely there will be a back dated review of claims.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies