Don't Get Caught Out in Resurgence of Scam Calls

Published: 1st September 2020 09:15

Cheshire Police have issued a warning after a renewed spate of scam phone calls received by residents, which claim to be coming from Microsoft.

Fraudsters are posing as Microsoft staff, telling the recipient of the call that their computer security needs to be checked. They then say that the security check requires them to remotely access the victim's computer. If access is given, the scammers can then grab their personal details, including bank accounts.

Detective Sergeant Chris Jacques, of the Economic Crime Unit, said: "This is a particularly heinous crime whereby scammers target the most vulnerable in society.

"This scam has seen a resurgence over the years but as time goes on, fraudsters can use more sophisticated techniques in order to persuade victims to hand over money or gain access to their computers.

"These fraudsters are often extremely convincing and pose as working for a reputable company as it gives them more credibility.

"We are doing all we can to tackle all types of fraud and I would urge anyone who believes that they have been a victim of this scam to please report it to Cheshire Constabulary and Action Fraud."

Key advice:

Computer firms such as Microsoft do not make unsolicited phone calls to help fix your computer or fix a security risk;

Treat all unsolicited phone calls with scepticism and never give out any personal information;

Computer companies will not ask for credit card information to validate copies of software or ask for ID such as a driving licence or passport.

Anyone who believes they have been contacted fraudulently or have been a victim of fraud should call Cheshire Police on 101 and Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

Information can also be reported online here.

