  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Local Children Can Join the Junior Rangers at Willaston Community Farm

Published: 1st September 2020 10:09

Willaston Community Farm became the home for the Community Rangers earlier this year. They're now encouraging local children to join the Junior Rangers.

Junior Community Rangers at Willaston Farm

Community Rangers work with children raising awareness and dangers in areas such as littering, polluting the water ways and wildlife habitation.

Children can take part in a range of activities, such as making bird boxes and bug houses, planting seeds and going on nature trails and bug hunts.

Junior Community Rangers at Willaston Farm

Sessions take place every Saturday in term time, from 10am to 12noon. They are suitable for children aged between 4 and 10 years.

For more information and a joining form, please visit the website here.

Willaston Community Farm
Heath Lane
Willaston
CH64 1TP

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies