Local Children Can Join the Junior Rangers at Willaston Community Farm

Published: 1st September 2020 10:09

Willaston Community Farm became the home for the Community Rangers earlier this year. They're now encouraging local children to join the Junior Rangers.

Community Rangers work with children raising awareness and dangers in areas such as littering, polluting the water ways and wildlife habitation.

Children can take part in a range of activities, such as making bird boxes and bug houses, planting seeds and going on nature trails and bug hunts.

Sessions take place every Saturday in term time, from 10am to 12noon. They are suitable for children aged between 4 and 10 years.

For more information and a joining form, please visit the website here.

Willaston Community Farm

Heath Lane

Willaston

CH64 1TP

