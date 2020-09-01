  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Come on Down to RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands - a Safe Day Out

Published: 1st September 2020 10:42

The team at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands are happy to be open again and welcoming visitors.

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands. Photo by Paul JubbRSPB Burton Mere Wetlands. Photo by Paul Jubb

Trails and the car park are open from 9am to 7pm, with meet & greets taking place from 9am to 5pm.  There are light frefreshments (take-away) available from 10am to 4pm, with contactless payment.

The public toilets and bunker hide are open.

Dan Trotman from the RSPB has written a detailed blog on what you can expect on your visit, which you can read here.

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands
Puddington Lane
Burton
Neston
CH64 5SF


 

Comments

