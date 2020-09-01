Come on Down to RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands - a Safe Day Out

Published: 1st September 2020 10:42

The team at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands are happy to be open again and welcoming visitors.

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands. Photo by Paul Jubb

Trails and the car park are open from 9am to 7pm, with meet & greets taking place from 9am to 5pm. There are light frefreshments (take-away) available from 10am to 4pm, with contactless payment.

The public toilets and bunker hide are open.

Dan Trotman from the RSPB has written a detailed blog on what you can expect on your visit, which you can read here.

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

Puddington Lane

Burton

Neston

CH64 5SF

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.