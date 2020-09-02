  • Bookmark this page

Local Independent Neston Businesses Put Community First

Published: 2nd September 2020 11:18

Two popular local eateries in Neston have pinned their colours to the mast and put community safety before profit.

Elephant Bank and The Blue Bicycle, Neston

As a team member at Elephant Bank in Neston had a suspected case of COVID-19, the decision was made to immediately close the restaurant for a deep clean.  In a statement, the Elephant team further confirmed that the Bank would remain closed for up to 14 days to allow staff to self-isolate as a precaution.

Even though there is no crossover between staff at the Bank and those at Elephant Lounge in Parkgate, the decision was also taken, as a further precaution, to close the Lounge for today, Wednesday 2 September, to allow staff to be tested for their own reassurance.

A spokesperson for Elephant Collective said: "We feel it is important to take this suspected case seriously and although not required, we have have taken the decision to close Elephant Bank for 14 days to protect the safety of our community and will reopen upon completion of a deep clean by a specialist company and upon all staff from Elephant Bank completing isolation.

"We will be working closely with the UK Government Guidelines, the NHS Test and Trace Service and the local authority of the PHE to ensure #ElephantBank is a safe space for both our patrons and staff.

"These are extremely unique and exceptional times. We love our community deeply and the most important part of all of this is your health and safety."

Following this, The Blue Bicycle, located just a few doors from Elephant Bank, decided to be ultra-cautious and close for the day for deep cleaning and to allow staff to be tested.  A spokesperson said: "We would like to reassure everyone that this is a precautionary measure and we remain confident in our strict hygiene policies.

"Of course, we will keep you all fully up to date as results come through and following any government guidelines as required."

Editor's Note:  These two local, independent businesses deserve our gratitude for their swift and comprehensive reaction to this situation.  Coming at a time when many businesses are struggling due to the effects of lockdown, it makes their decision to temporarily close for the safety of the community all the more admirable.  I strongly encourage everyone to show their support to these and other local businesses as they continue to work hard to keep going, keep jobs in the community and to ensure our town thrives into the future.

Comments

Carrie Spacey
At 11:55 on 2nd September 2020, Carrie Spacey responded:
In an update posted on social media just now, Elephant Collective have confirmed that the staff member has, unfortunately, tested postive. They say: "We have spoken with the Local Council, Public Health England and have provided details to NHS Test and Trace service who are the ones who will now take over and contact anybody who could have been in close proximity contact with the staff member. We kindly ask you not to get in touch with us as there is no more information we can give you at this present moment in time. "
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Ruben B
At 12:02 on 2nd September 2020, Ruben B commented:
Community safety and Elephant in the same sentence, you must be joking. They haven`t been keeping records to enable them to track and trace at either of their establishments. There is no social distancing at their property in Parkgate. It has been reported that during the early part of lockdown they were selling alcohol out of their back door.

As a result of this problem the local pub has had to close, staff have lost a days pay and many people in the area have had to take the trouble to go and be tested. I wouldn`t go to Elephant for a gold clock!
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
EvelynC
At 12:02 on 2nd September 2020, EvelynC commented:
This just makes me more confident to visit as soon as possible I will feel safe going out to either premises knowing how seriously they take their customers safety thank you from the residents of Neston
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

