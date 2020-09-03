  • Bookmark this page

Change How You Look and Feel in Just 5 Days!

Published: 3rd September 2020 06:43

Neston based fitness guru Jen Emery brings you another fabulous offer to get your fitness goals on track.

Jen Emery

The 5 Day Dance Body Blast is packed with dance fitness workouts, a 5 day simple meal plan, recipes, shopping list and mindset journal so that you can see a difference in just 5 days.

Here is what two of the ladies who have just completed the 5 Day Body Blast have said:

"I've just done my measurements and I've lost 11.5 inches off my body and I can't quite believe it but I have also lost 8lbs! To say I'm over the moon is a slight understatement." Charm H

"I've lost 4lbs!!! I'm made up! I've not seen the scales at this weight for a long time." Rachel S

All it takes is 5 days and it's only £10!

Jen has stacked this programme full of incredible dance fitness and Tabata (HIIT) workouts and content that you can now use.

For full information and to get started, click here: https://www.thedanceclubathome.com/pl/208477

The Dance Club at Home

 

Advertisement feature

