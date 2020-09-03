New Wedding Bookings Can Be Made Says Council

Published: 3rd September 2020 07:19

Cheshire West and Chester Council has announced that its Registration team is now able to recommence taking new bookings for weddings and civil partnerships in 2020.

Photo ©AboutMyAreaCH64

From 4 July weddings and civil partnerships were permitted in England as long as measures are in place to keep couples and anyone else present at the ceremony safe.

A backlog of existing bookings and birth registrations built up during lockdown, which has now been cleared, allowing the team to crack on with accepting new bookings for the remainder of 2020, after previously only being able to take bookings for 2021 onwards.

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transports, Councillor Karen Shore said: "It's wonderful news we can now accept new bookings for 2020 and I'm sure many couples across the borough will be delighted. However, Coronavirus hasn't gone away and it is vital we keep everyone safe and healthy.

"Marriage and civil partnerships are a vital part of society and bring people together for the happiest of occasions. It is important wedding ceremonies are conducted following the very latest guidance giving the happy couple and their guests the confidence they are enjoying their big day safely.

"Our Registration team is very busy responding to queries and bookings, I'd like to thank couples for their patience and support - we will get back to you as soon as we can."

Ceremonies may only take place in COVID-secure environments and venues are required to carry out risk assessments. Steps to protect against COVID-19 transmission include concluding ceremonies in the shortest reasonable time and keeping the number of attendees to a minimum - the lower the number of attendees, the lower the risk of spreading the virus.

The Council is able to provide Register Office ceremonies. Registrars will also officiate at ceremonies booked with Approved Venues, if the venue demonstrates compliance with current guidance and can provide a COVID secure environment.

Booking requests should be e-mailed to: chesterregisteroffice@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

The team is receiving a high volume of enquiries at the moment. Couples are asked not to submit repeat enquiries where possible, as these are slowing the team's ability to respond to everyone.

