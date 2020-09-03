Bus Shelter Revamp for Neston Passengers

Published: 3rd September 2020 09:17

Cheshire West and Chester Council has recently refurbished the bus shelter in Hinderton Road, Neston on the Arriva 497 route to Little Neston and Ness Gardens.

Using historic Section 106 money from the Renaissance development of the old police station, the shelter has been given a new roof and ceiling, amongst other repairs.

The roof will eventually weather to a softer colour than shown in the photo above.

