Cheshire Police Issue Appeal to Trace Wanted Man From Wirral

Published: 3rd September 2020 14:20

Cheshire police are appealing for help in tracing a 44-year-old man from Wirral.

Dean Anderson, wanted for questioning by Cheshire police.

They would like to speak to Dean Anderson in relation to drug offences. He is described as 5' 9" tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 20000510990 or report it via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report

Alternatively, information regarding Anderson's whereabouts can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

