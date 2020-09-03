Make a Cuppa Go a Long Way for Wirral Hospice

Published: 3rd September 2020 15:37

Care for a Cuppa is on this month, with Wirral Hospice St John's encouraging supporters to get together, either in a group within the coronavirus guidelines or virtually by video, to share a cuppa and a cake or two, to raise funds for the hospice.

The concept is fairly simple, family and friends make a date and time to ‘meet', maybe inviting their social bubble together in the garden, or perhaps just meeting for a chat over Zoom or taking afternoon tea within their household.

There's a free fundraising pack for everyone taking part, which includes special bunting for the occasion, some invitation cards, a form to collect the much needed donations, toothpick flags for your cakes, a really splendid cake recipe book, and a fun Care for a Cuppa Quiz!

The recipes have all been prepared by retired nurse, hospice volunteer and star baker, Barbara Platt. Anyone who has attended a hospice event in the last 14 years can attest to Barbara's delicious variety of cakes. From fruit scones to meringues and cupcakes to Victoria sponge all Barbara's favourites are there.

Sarah Burgess, fundraising officer at Wirral Hospice St John's says: "We've missed putting on our refreshment stalls this Summer as they pull so many people together and help us to raise monies for our essential care and support services so dear to our Wirral community.

"We think it's lovely that people are still able, somehow within the guidelines, to come together for the hospice to enjoy a natter and a bit of fun over a cuppa, and the all-important cake or two!"

For more details and how to get a FREE fundraising pack people can visit www.wirralhospice.org/cuppa

