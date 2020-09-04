Neston Restaurants Covid Clear After Tests

Published: 4th September 2020 08:15

Two popular eateries in Neston Town Centre had good news to share late on Thursday as they both announced that all staff had tested negative for COVID-19.

This followed the news on Wednesday that one member of the Elephant Collective team had tested positive. As soon as the staff member became symptomatic, Elephant Bank closed for an intensive clean, notified the authorities and sent all staff for testing. As a precaution, Elephant Lounge in Parkgate also closed and sent staff for testing.

Nearby, The Blue Bicycle closed in a precautionary measure, and also undertook a deep clean and tests for all staff. They will now re-open as normal from Friday morning.

Elephant Lounge will also re-open, but Elephant Bank will remain closed for the full 14 days from detection of the single coronavirus case.

Announcing the latest update on social media, Elephant Collective said: "Every single one of our staff members from Elephant Lounge, front of house and back of house have been for a test and all have come back as negative for Covid.

"This means that as of tomorrow (Friday 4th September) Elephant Lounge will once again be safely opening its doors. Today we completed a deep clean of Elephant Lounge, sanitising everywhere to make sure it's all ready to go for you tomorrow and we will be operating as safely as ever. This also means that our JustEat delivery service (which operates out of our kitchen in Elephant Lounge) will be back up and running from tomorrow evening.

"With regards to Elephant Bank, every single member of staff has been tested and all have come back clear. The staff member tested positive earlier this week is in isolation and has been for five days now. The advice we have received from Public Health England is that we can now open. However, we have decided to remain closed for the full 14 days from when the infected staff member went into isolation so that we can continue the deep cleaning and sanitisation of the premises and to allow other staff to isolate for this period (although not required). Our main concern is the safety of our community and our staff.

"The staff member who had tested positive for Covid earlier this week, has, in our opinion, been extremely responsible. They made sure that the moment symptoms occurred they did not return to work and immediately had a Covid test, updating us every step of the way. It was due to their fast actions that we were also able to act so quickly. This staff member is recovering in isolation at home and we continue to send our love to them and look forward to their return in good health."

A spokesperson for The Blue Bicycle said: "All our staff have now been tested for coronavirus and returned a negative result. With this confirmed, we will be reopening again tomorrow (Friday 4th September) at 9am,

"We hope that this temporary closure has reiterated our commitment to customer safety. We have always, and will always, put health before anything else. The hospitality industry requires public confidence to continue in this ‘new normal' we live, we strive to do our absolute best for everyone.

"Whether it is the morning coffee, lunchtime treat or afternoon tea - we hope to see you very soon."

Several other businesses in the Neston area closed for a precautionary deep clean and others have asked any customers who had visited Elephant Bank in the previous 14 days to let them know - particularly close contact businesses such as hair and beauty.

Our current information is that Vanessa's Hair Designs & Beauty and Coral Jade Hair & Beauty will be closed again on Friday. In addition, Neston Pet Supplies have temporarily suspended dog grooming, but the shop remains open.

If there are any further updates that local businesses would like us to include here, please send us an email.

