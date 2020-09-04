Mozzie Watch Alert Turns Red

Published: 4th September 2020 14:00

Local mosquito experts Dr Enevoldson and Professor Clarkson have updated Neston Town Council and Neston Life's Mozzie Watch to 'red', warning residents that there is likely to be a significant increase in the biting nuisance in the coming week.

Their latest report states: "Very few adult mosquitoes have appeared in the traps around Parkgate and Neston this week. However the marsh breeding pools are teeming with mature larvae and pupae. Furthermore the recent wet weather has prevented other areas from drying out, and these are unusually also containing larvae.

"The relatively cool temperatures of the last few days have delayed the development of these larvae and pupae, but it is inevitable that they will emerge as adults in the next 7 to 10 days and cause a large surge in mosquito numbers.

"Whether this translates into a significant biting nuisance will depend upon the weather. Adult mosquitoes dislike cool temperatures, strong winds and heavy rain. None of these seem to be consistently forecast for the next few days, and so we anticipate there may be a significant increase in the biting nuisance in the coming week.

"This may be mitigated by the fact that our sampling has shown that many of these mosquitoes are a species called Aedes caspius. Like the usual mosquito, Aedes detritus, these may bite humans, but their flight range is rather less.

"The source of this surge is the period of very high tides two weeks ago. These re-filled the breeding pools where eggs had been deposited in the mud and grass around the pool and lain dormant for up to a year or perhaps longer."

Keep up to date with Mozzie Watch and other local information on the Neston Life app - download free from your usual app store.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.