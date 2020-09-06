Rising Numbers of COVID-19 Cases in Wirral

Published: 6th September 2020 11:31

With Neston being situated geographically closer to Wirral towns than those in its own borough of Cheshire West and Chester, residents are advised to read the information published by Wirral Council on Friday.

Cllr Pat Hackett, Leader of Wirral Council

Leader of Wirral Council, Cllr Pat Hackett, wrote an open letter to residents in the borough following a rise in positive Covid-19 tests, which reads:

Dear Resident,

I am asking for your help to protect Wirral from having to endure a local lockdown and new restrictions on the freedoms we are again just starting to enjoy.

You may have seen media reports that here in Wirral the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 increased sharply in the last week and we now have pockets of outbreaks across the borough.

Whereas at the beginning of August we were seeing an average of two people per day testing positive for Covid-19, we're now up to 16-19 cases a day - and we need to contain this urgently.

In part this is because the freedoms we've all been enjoying in the recent months have led to fewer people sticking to social distancing and mixing with other households in close contact.

We are not at crisis point yet, but we are close and this means we all have to take action - and we have to take it now. At the moment there is no need to worry about children returning to school. Our schools are taking huge precautions for our children so it's down to the rest of us to support them by doing the right thing as well.

Over the last six months we have seen how well our communities in Wirral have worked together, for each other, protecting everyone and taking extra care for our most vulnerable and maintaining the lockdown. It is crucial now that we do not throw all that sacrifice away. Now more than ever we need to be vigilant. None of us want a local lockdown in Wirral but it is a very real risk.

So I ask you to please go back to the basics: wash your hands frequently, keep your distance, wear your face covering and if you think you have symptoms, self-isolate and get tested - details on how to get a test are available here www.wirral.gov.uk/test

I understand guidance has changed at times and it may be difficult to know what you need to do so here are the current restrictions set by central Government to stop the spread of covid-19. Please stick to them and help prevent Wirral being locked down.

For more information about how to protect yourself and those around you, visit the nhs/coronavirus website.

Daily positive test statistics for Cheshire West and Chester can be viewed here.

Daily positive test statistics for Wirral can be viewed here.

