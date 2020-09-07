Deck Out Your Home With Willaston Community Farm

Published: 7th September 2020 10:19

The Willaston Community Farm Gang are a friendly bunch with myriad skills between them.







Alongside all the fun at the farm itself - including the opportunity for youngsters to get up close to the animals, a thriving nursery, off-lead dog run and a farm shop - these talented people are also available for home improvement tasks.

Whether you would like some bespoke planters, a new patio, an outbuilding or even interior and exterior decorating, the Farm Gang are ready to help.

Contact the team, including Paul Jackson, Rachael Johnson and Peter Duff on 0151 327 8911.

Open 7 days a week, 10am to 6pm

Willaston Community Farm

Heath Lane

Willaston

CH64 1TP

off Hooton Road, it's the last turning on the right coming out of the village on the way to Hooton Station.

To keep up to date with the goings-on down at the farm, follow Willaston Community Farm on Facebook (you'll be glad you did, their posts brighten the day!)

