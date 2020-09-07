  • Bookmark this page

Deck Out Your Home With Willaston Community Farm

Published: 7th September 2020 10:19

The Willaston Community Farm Gang are a friendly bunch with myriad skills between them.

Willaston Community Farm
 

Alongside all the fun at the farm itself - including the opportunity for youngsters to get up close to the animals, a thriving nursery, off-lead dog run and a farm shop -  these talented people are also available for home improvement tasks.

Willaston Community Farm

Whether you would like some bespoke planters, a new patio, an outbuilding or even interior and exterior decorating, the Farm Gang are ready to help.

Willaston Community Farm

Contact the team, including Paul Jackson, Rachael Johnson and Peter Duff on 0151 327 8911.

Open 7 days a week, 10am to 6pm 

Willaston Community Farm
Heath Lane
Willaston
CH64 1TP

off Hooton Road, it's the last turning on the right coming out of the village on the way to Hooton Station.

To keep up to date with the goings-on down at the farm, follow Willaston Community Farm on Facebook (you'll be glad you did, their posts brighten the day!)

Facebook

Neston Life

Advertisement feature

 

 

 

