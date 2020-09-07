  • Bookmark this page

New Chief Inspector for Ellesmere Port and Neston Police

Published: 7th September 2020 11:24

A new Chief Inspector has taken the helm at the Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, which covers the Neston area.

Chief Inspector Catherine Prichard succeeds Gary Smith, who has moved to Northwich Local Policing Unit.

Chief Inspector Catherine Prichard

At the age of seven Catherine decided that she wanted a career in the police. In 1993 she achieved her lifelong ambition when she started her career as a Police Constable at Greater Manchester Police (GMP) having completed a joint honours degree in english and history at Salford University.

Since then, she has held a number of mainly operational roles in both GMP and North Wales Police, which have included working as a uniform response inspector and a staff officer. She is also a qualified police trainer and career coach.

Prior to joining Cheshire Constabulary Catherine also worked at Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC).

Catherine is joining a well-established team of officers at Ellesmere Port, including Inspector Ian Stead, Inspector Paul Fegan and Detective Inspector Nigel Parr. CI Catherine Pritchard said: "In Cheshire Police I truly feel that I have found my policing home.

"When I initially joined the force I had just recovered from cancer, and having been through such an experience I see myself as someone who people can come to and seek support from when they are in need.

"As Chief Inspector I am passionate about caring about the community and caring for our staff and I look forward to working with the people of Ellesmere Port and Neston.

"I'm also committed to empowering my officers and staff with the skills and knowledge they need to achieve the best results for their communities.

"Over the coming months I will work closely alongside local people and our key partners within the community to help reduce crime in the area and I encourage residents to get in touch if they have any issues or concerns that they want to raise with us."

Comments

merrymac
At 12:17 on 7th September 2020, merrymac commented:
