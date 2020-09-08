  • Bookmark this page

CCTV Appeal Renewed for Burglary Suspect in Neston Area

Published: 8th September 2020 08:37

As reported on AboutMyArea CH64 in March, police are seeking a man they wish to speak to in connection with a burglary that took place in Parkgate.

CCTV image from the burglary in Parkgate in JanuaryDo you know who this is? CCTV image from the burglary in Parkgate in January

Detectives have renewed their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

It was around 6pm on Friday 17 January when a man climbed through the window of a property in The Parade, Parkgate, Neston, going on to steal a quantity of jewellery and cash.  Disturbed by the occupants returning home, he escaped back through the same window.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone who believes they may know the identity of the man in the CCTV footage to get in touch.

Detective Constable Jake Connolly said: "In this instance, the occupiers disturbed the burglar when they returned home but he still managed to steal a quantity of cash and jewellery. We would urge anyone with information that may help us identify the man to contact us.

"If you think you recognise him please call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 614522, give us the details via our website or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"I would also like to appeal directly to the man in the CCTV footage to do the right thing and get in touch."

