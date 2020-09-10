Local NHS Trust Highlights World Suicide Prevention Day

Author: Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust Published: 10th September 2020 09:23

Local NHS Trust, Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP) are encouraging people to look after themselves and others this World Suicide Prevention Day.

The annual awareness day, held on Thursday 10 September, encourages everyone to think more about the issues surrounding suicide and also to take steps to reduce suicide risk in the world.

According to the UK-based charity Samaritans, in 2018 there were 6,859 suicides in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, with men three times more likely to die by suicide than women in the UK.

CWP director of nursing therapies and patient partnership, Gary Flockhart said: "With all the challenges that we have faced as a community in 2020, it is more important than ever to look after and look out for each other. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented circumstances for all of us and it is vital people know that help and support is absolutely available."

If a person's mental or emotional state quickly gets worse or deteriorates, this can be called a ‘mental health crisis'. In this situation, it is vitally important to get help quickly.

For this reason, earlier this year, CWP launched a 24/7 all-age urgent mental health helpline, available to all residents of Cheshire West, Cheshire East and Wirral. Once a person calls the number, they are able to speak to a local NHS worker who can assist them in accessing the help they need. The service is available to call on:

0800 145 6485

Gary said: "Since launching our 24/7 helpline in April this year, we have been able to respond to over 18,000 callers who have been seeking urgent mental health support. This has been of tremendous value to our local communities as we help those who really need mental health support. If you are concerned about your own mental health or the mental health of someone you care for, please pick up the phone."

"We hope to support people before they reach crisis point and this support is still available via Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) services with details available on our website."

