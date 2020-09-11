It's All Go at Hadlow Road Station

Author: Hilary Booth, Friends of Hadlow Road Station Published: 11th September 2020 10:24

After a significant hiatus in lockdown, the volunteer army at Hadlow Road Station in Willaston have been busy of late, as described by Hilary Booth in her latest update on behalf of the Friends group.

Improvement work has restarted on the Station area, and the pop-up-café part of the building.

The two side windows of the kitchen have been repaired by Neston's Wirral Sash Windows. The replacement sills will be fitted to these windows shortly, followed by the repainting of these windows.

A fabulous job by Wirral Sash Windows

The painting of the benches on the south platform is being done at the time of writing this report, the painting of the signal box eaves is also being undertaken. Timber repairs to the waiting room door are planned for the near future.

The two photographs in the waiting room have been taken down, and a 1950s replica clock will be fitted to the chimney breast.

The monthly gardening sessions are back up and running, and the top half of the platform is now free from weeds, as are the garden beds. New flower pots have been put in situ by the waiting room. We cannot work on the area in front of the station master's house or the other part of the platform, as these areas have been allocated by the Council to the Station Master's House coffee team.

Volunteer Tim working hard on one of the benches.

The next garden day will be Wednesday 7th October from 10.00am - 12.00 noon.

The Covid 19 pandemic has posed numerous difficulties to opening the pop-up-café in a safe manner, especially as things change countrywide on a regular basis. The current plan is to have a restricted trial "take away" pop-up-café on Sunday 27th September - weather permitting.

We will keep you informed when further decisions have been taken. Please keep a look out on the Village Notice board, FRHS Facebook page, and the Notice board in the station waiting room, for all the latest updates.

