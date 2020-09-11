  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Parkgate Society Meetings on Hold Until 2021

Author: Alan Passmore Published: 11th September 2020 10:30

Parkgate Society's committee has reluctantly decided to shelve monthly meetings until next year, as explained by the Society's Secretary, Alan Passmore.

ParkgatePhoto by Bernard Rose

The Society has decided to cancel the Autumn progamme of talks in view of the on-going uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is hoped that we may be able to resume these meetings in the new year, but there is no certainty of this. We are keeping in touch with our members through regular emails and our bi-annual newsletters, and we are continuing with our litter-picking and 'gardening' work. Having a particular interest in safeguarding the green belt and the Parkgate conservation area, we also continue to scrutinise all local planning applications for the Parkgate area.

Those who wish to know more about the Society should look at our website for further details: www.parkgatesociety.co.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies