Parkgate Society Meetings on Hold Until 2021

Author: Alan Passmore Published: 11th September 2020 10:30

Parkgate Society's committee has reluctantly decided to shelve monthly meetings until next year, as explained by the Society's Secretary, Alan Passmore.

Photo by Bernard Rose

The Society has decided to cancel the Autumn progamme of talks in view of the on-going uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is hoped that we may be able to resume these meetings in the new year, but there is no certainty of this. We are keeping in touch with our members through regular emails and our bi-annual newsletters, and we are continuing with our litter-picking and 'gardening' work. Having a particular interest in safeguarding the green belt and the Parkgate conservation area, we also continue to scrutinise all local planning applications for the Parkgate area.

Those who wish to know more about the Society should look at our website for further details: www.parkgatesociety.co.uk

