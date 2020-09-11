Neston Mozzie Watch Stays on Red

Published: 11th September 2020 12:36

Professor Clarkson and Dr Enevoldson have updated Mozzie Watch on the Neston Life app, sponsored by Neston Town Council, keeping the current alert level at 'Red.'

This week's forecast is difficult. Over the last week, the cool and blustery weather has prevented much biting despite a surge of mosquitoes coming off the marshes. What happens over the next week will depend greatly on how the weather turns out.

Mosquitos in the trap on Quayside in Little Neston this week.

At present the situation appears patchy. Very large numbers of mosquitoes were caught in a trap this week on Quayside in Little Neston (see photo above), and moderate numbers in the trap at the top of Earle Drive in Parkgate. However traps in sheltered gardens on Parkgate Parade and the top of Bendee Road have caught very few. Evidence from being "buzzed" in my garden and on Parks Field also suggests significant numbers. My dogs' noses are also attracting lots!

Likewise, surveying the marshes produces mixed results. The good news is that there are fewer pools with larvae and pupae because many have dried up. There are also fewer pupae within them. The bad news is that this is because large numbers of adult mosquitoes have already emerged from last week's pupae, as seen by all their empty skins left lying on the surface of the pool. These adults must be lurking somewhere.

So far we have been spared the biting nuisance because of the cool and blustery weather earlier in the week, and hopefully many mosquitoes will have been dispersed towards Ellesmere Port and Chester by the winds. However, the weather forecast is for much warmer weather from Sunday and we suspect mosquitoes that are presently sheltering locally in bushes and undergrowth may well emerge and cause a significant biting nuisance. We therefore keep the forecast at red.

Interestingly, results from the traps and from larval breeding experiments are indicating large numbers of a species of mosquito called Aedes caspius. This species usually represents a few percent of mosquitoes from the marshes, and 80+% are usually Aedes detritus. Presently, Aedes caspius mosquitoes are in the majority and we have never seen so many in nine years of our mosquito surveillance. This is presently unexplained. The flight range of Aedes caspius is probably less, but unfortunately both species do bite humans ..........and dogs, cats, horses, rabbits.........

