New Businesses Can Access Support With The Start-up Club

Published: 14th September 2020 09:32

Cheshire West and Chester Council is funding spaces at the West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce Start-up club for non-Chamber members.

Business Start-up

Would you like to learn about access to funding, PR and marketing, social media, web design, branding, accountancy and much more?

Are you in your first two years of business or thinking of starting out? Would you like to meet with people in the same situation as you?

Would you like to gain access to support and mentoring from successful business owners who have been through the same experiences and challenges that you may be facing.

The Start-Up Club is open to members and non-members of the Chamber of Commerce. They meet on a monthly basis; each meeting focuses on a different topic led by the needs of its members.

You can join Start-Up Club at no cost and meetings take place on the 1st Thursday of each month.

JOIN HERE

