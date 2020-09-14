Neston's St Winefride's Primary is Back Doing What it Does Best

Author: Gemma McCann, St Winefride's RC Primary School Published: 14th September 2020 12:58

In the words of Chris Cagle.....It's good to be back! And in the words of Gary Barlow - let's hope we're back for good!

LIVE, LAUGH, LISTEN, LOVE AND LEARN forms part of the warm mission statement at St Winefride's Catholic Primary School in Neston and it is fair to say that the school was full of the five Ls on Wednesday 2nd September when the school opened its arms wide for all pupils, parents, carers and staff. All children returned to school happy, excited, ready to settle to their routines; eager to exchange smiles with friends and teachers and ready to do what they do best - learn.

Mrs Ormes, our head teacher, said: "It was a delight to welcome all of our wonderful children back to school, to see all of their smiling, happy faces and to see all of our families again."

During the lockdown period, St Winefride's school has been open daily in term time and during school holidays for vulnerable children and children with parents who are key workers. Children from Reception, Year one and Year six successfully returned to class in June and school was lucky to be able to offer a half day visit for all the other children in July - a visit that they welcomed and thoroughly enjoyed.

Indeed, the school may look the same, but it has re-opened to a new 'normal'. The children are now happily working, eating, and playing in their year group bubbles and they have adapted incredibly well to routines and measures that have been implemented to ensure the safety of everyone at St Winefride's. The children are a credit to themselves, their parents, and the school.

Many of the usual school activities are underway, with some, understandably, being held in a different way. Mrs Ormes has been delivering her Monday morning assemblies via Zoom; children are playing in designated areas in the school's lush and vast grounds and some after school sports' clubs have started for some bubbles.

The staff and pupils are thankful for the ‘buzz' in and around school. The children are thoroughly engaging in their lessons: the staff''s love for teaching and the children's love for learning is bringing the school to life again.

Mrs Roberts, Learning Mentor at St Winefride's, commented: "The heart of the school is beating strongly yet again."

