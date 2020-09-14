It's Time to Play at Gordale

Published: 14th September 2020 14:18

The children's play area at Gordale Garden and Home Centre in Burton, Neston, has re-opened.

Gordale's team are delighted to see families enjoying it once again.

There are a few guidelines to note, to reduce risk* and keep everyone safe:

Children must be accompanied an adult at all times;

Keep your distance from other users - if the play area looks busy, come back at a quieter time;

Use your own cleansing wipes/sanitising gels before, during and after visiting the play area;

Wash your hands thoroughly when you get home;

Please don't bring food or drink into the play area;

Take any litter home with, including used wipes and masks;

If you, or anyone in your family is showing symptoms of COVID-19, please do not visit the play area or store - stay at home.



*All users of the play area do so at their own risk.

Gordale is currently open from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday (Coffee Shop 11am to 5pm). Closed on Sunday.

Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Chester High Road

Burton

Neston

CH64 8TF

